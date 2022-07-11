GM Delays 2023 Chevrolet Bolt Production Start Date Yet Again

Hindered by the worldwide battery recall we’ve covered on so many occasions here on autoevolution, the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV were scheduled to enter the 2023 model year on May 9th. General Motors pushed back the regular start of production to July 21st, then delayed it again to July 26th.
This information comes from our friends at GM Authority, who currently note that both electric vehicles are produced in Michigan at Lake Orion. Following a $4 billion investment, Lake Orion will be repurposed for all-electric pickup truck production, as in the Silverado EV and Sierra EV.
Last month, General Motors published the order guide for the Bolt EV, which confirms an illuminated charge port under option code 62G for both trim levels. Once hailed by the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit as the Model 3’s worst nightmare, this fellow currently retails from $31,500 before the $995 destination freight charge. On the upside, the $5,900 purchase cash allowance makes the Bolt EV a very tempting proposition.
What are you getting for your hard-earned buck for the 2022 model year? For starters, an 11.5-kW charger that enables roughly 39 miles per hour of charging. DC fast charging adds roughly 100 miles in half an hour, and the driving range of the Bolt EV is a respectable 259 miles (417 kilometers).
The Bolt EUV, which is a little roomier and cooler than its more affordable sibling, will enter 2023 with Radiant Red Tintcoat instead of Cherry Red Tintcoat. This exterior color is joined by Ice Blue Metallic, Bright Blue Metallic, Mosaic Black Metallic, Summit White, Silver Flare Metallic, and Gray Ghost Metallic. The biggest news, however, is the introduction of the Redline Edition, listed by GM as option code WGQ in the order guide.
Similar to the Bolt EV, the Bolt EUV is affected by the chip shortage. “Feature availability will change throughout the model year due to semiconductor supply changes,” reads a statement from General Motors.
