2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Now Available to Configure, Gets Massive Price Cut

Following the battery recall that alienated many prospective customers from this model, the Bolt EV has been slightly updated for 2023. As the headline implies, the biggest change refers to the suggested retail price.
Previously offered at $31,500 before destination freight charge, GM's most affordable battery-electric vehicle costs $25,600 for 2023. That’s a $5,900 drop from the previous year, which makes the Bolt EV a very tantalizing buy for cost-sensitive prospective customers. The golden bowtie offers two grades at press time, specifically the 1LT and the 2LT.
Black-painted power mirrors with heating, LED headlights and taillights, all-season tires, HD Rear Vision Camera, six-speaker audio, 10 airbags, and location-based charging are standard. The list of goodies further includes an 11.5-kW onboard charging module, which offers up to 39 miles (63 kilometers) per hour from a 240-volt 48-amp charging station.
Every Bolt EV features a 65-kWh battery that promises up to 259 miles (417 kilometers) on a full charge under the Environmental Protection Agency’s test cycle. The lithium-ion pack and other electric bits and pieces are warranted for 8 years or 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers).
DC fast charging also needs to be mentioned, along with OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services. Further up the spectrum, the 2LT sweetens the deal with leather-appointed seats, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and the HD Surround Vision camera system. Chevrolet offers a 3-year or 36,000-mile (57,936 kilometers) bumper-to-bumper warranty.
This being said, what’s new for the 2023 model year? The order guide we’ve covered quite some time ago lists an illuminated charge port under regular production option code 62G for both the 1LT and 2LT grades.
Next up, we have wheel locks under RPO code SFE, a ship thru/handling charge for government or fleet orders, and a new exterior color. Priced at $495 as per the online configurator at press time, Radiant Red Tintcoat is exclusively offered with a Jet Black interior under RPO code GNT.
