Chevy Bolt EV Recall Will Cost LG $1.2 Billion, 67% of the Total Cost

GM said it would pursue compensation from LGES (LG Energy Solution) due to the Chevy Bolt EV battery pack recall it had to perform: it was going to spend $1.8 billion repairing 110,324 Bolt EV and EUV units with 2017 to 2022 model years included. Reuters now revealed how much its Korean supplier must pay: the equivalent to $1.2 billion, or 67% of the total.

