The 400i: Ferrari's First Fuel-Injected Production Car

Introduced in 1972 as the replacement for the 365 GTC/4, the 365 GT4 2+2 was succeeded in 1976 by the 400. Ferrari never sold this fellow in the United States due to its carbureted engine, which didn’t comply with emission regulations. Come 1979, the Prancing Horse gifted the four-seat grand tourer with mechanical fuel injection, thus giving birth to the 400i.