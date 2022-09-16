Impeccable Bespoke Land Rover Defender 110s for Sale; Buy It While It's Hot, Delivery 8/23

Twisted Automotive is a car tuner that has an irresistible attraction towards Defenders. Now they're selling the last 16 of the iconic go-everywhere 110 models. When I say "last," they're the last examples produced in 2015. Rigorously scrutinized and selected after the chassis number and build date, each of the 16 Defender 110s is a one-off.
Not necessarily because they're the last of their breed, but because they have the Twisted twist. The tuner made some standard modifications to the cars, but each customer will be able to make any customization to the vehicle. That's why delivery is due for August 2023 (not at all coincidentally, the year marks the first series Defender 110's 40th anniversary).
So, each all-roader bears the tuner's mark, inside and outside. The Land Rover Defender is famous for its "off-road is the way to go" approach to transportation, so mechanical improvements by Twisted Automotive are minimal but noticeable.
Twisted's progressive system replaces the standard Suspension with dual-rate springs and custom-damped shock absorbers. Upgraded anti-roll bars further improve driving comfort. The engines are the original four-cylinder workhorse plants in gas or diesel variants. The stopping power, however, gets the spoils of six-piston front disc brakes and four-pot on the rear wheels. The entire chassis received a protective coating to protect the celebration one-offs further, as did the rear crossmember.
The difference is more visible inside the XS package equipped Land Rovers (at the time, XS was the best the carmaker had to offer). While not primarily aimed at (premium) comfort for the driver, the original 110 got a complete interior overhaul. The tuner realigned every panel and water-proofed the vehicle (a much-welcomed feature for hard-core Defender fans). Two layers of soundproofing clad the cabin, all covered in black carpet.
The seats get an upholstery upgrade with leather and stitch color (these are up to the buyer to choose). Leather also trims the steering wheel and all prominent areas around the car. And it's not just the tactile sense that gets the first-class treatment, as Twisted want their customers to hear the uniqueness of their Land Rovers. Twisted's media system includes Apple CarPlay, digital radio, rear-view camera, and eight-channel premium audio.
When the tuners bought the cars in 2015, they chose each available color for both Utility and Station Wagon body types. While the latter benefit from leather lock-and-fold seats, the Utility versions brag with Alston Techno-Suede side panels (also subject to bespoke customization).
diesel engines. The diesel is the least expensive of the gang – the Utility variant starts at £135,000 ($154,000) before tax, while the gasoline powerplant requires deeper pockets of £174,500 ($199,000). But the utility is the affordable choice because the Station Wagon starts at £145,000 ($165,000) – the economical diesel – and goes all the way to £184,500 (just shy of $212,000).
All is good and sweet, but no Defender left the factory to become a garage queen. So, the no-road capabilities of the iconic square-bodied land defiant start from under the hood. The 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gas-gobbler outputs 308 bhp (312 hp) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque. The standard transmission is a six-speed manual gearbox, with the option of a six-speed auto.
The money-saving diesel is a 2.2 liter also four-cylinder turbocharged, good for 174 bhp (176 hp) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) torque, linked to a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic (again, optional).
So, if your idea of off-roading centers around the British Land Rover Defender 110, you get the chance to buy one in more-than-mint condition, custom to your preference, and never to see again, anywhere. But you might want to hurry up, as the build slot is fast to sell out.
Not necessarily because they're the last of their breed, but because they have the Twisted twist. The tuner made some standard modifications to the cars, but each customer will be able to make any customization to the vehicle. That's why delivery is due for August 2023 (not at all coincidentally, the year marks the first series Defender 110's 40th anniversary).
So, each all-roader bears the tuner's mark, inside and outside. The Land Rover Defender is famous for its "off-road is the way to go" approach to transportation, so mechanical improvements by Twisted Automotive are minimal but noticeable.
Twisted's progressive system replaces the standard Suspension with dual-rate springs and custom-damped shock absorbers. Upgraded anti-roll bars further improve driving comfort. The engines are the original four-cylinder workhorse plants in gas or diesel variants. The stopping power, however, gets the spoils of six-piston front disc brakes and four-pot on the rear wheels. The entire chassis received a protective coating to protect the celebration one-offs further, as did the rear crossmember.
The difference is more visible inside the XS package equipped Land Rovers (at the time, XS was the best the carmaker had to offer). While not primarily aimed at (premium) comfort for the driver, the original 110 got a complete interior overhaul. The tuner realigned every panel and water-proofed the vehicle (a much-welcomed feature for hard-core Defender fans). Two layers of soundproofing clad the cabin, all covered in black carpet.
The seats get an upholstery upgrade with leather and stitch color (these are up to the buyer to choose). Leather also trims the steering wheel and all prominent areas around the car. And it's not just the tactile sense that gets the first-class treatment, as Twisted want their customers to hear the uniqueness of their Land Rovers. Twisted's media system includes Apple CarPlay, digital radio, rear-view camera, and eight-channel premium audio.
When the tuners bought the cars in 2015, they chose each available color for both Utility and Station Wagon body types. While the latter benefit from leather lock-and-fold seats, the Utility versions brag with Alston Techno-Suede side panels (also subject to bespoke customization).
diesel engines. The diesel is the least expensive of the gang – the Utility variant starts at £135,000 ($154,000) before tax, while the gasoline powerplant requires deeper pockets of £174,500 ($199,000). But the utility is the affordable choice because the Station Wagon starts at £145,000 ($165,000) – the economical diesel – and goes all the way to £184,500 (just shy of $212,000).
All is good and sweet, but no Defender left the factory to become a garage queen. So, the no-road capabilities of the iconic square-bodied land defiant start from under the hood. The 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gas-gobbler outputs 308 bhp (312 hp) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque. The standard transmission is a six-speed manual gearbox, with the option of a six-speed auto.
The money-saving diesel is a 2.2 liter also four-cylinder turbocharged, good for 174 bhp (176 hp) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) torque, linked to a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic (again, optional).
So, if your idea of off-roading centers around the British Land Rover Defender 110, you get the chance to buy one in more-than-mint condition, custom to your preference, and never to see again, anywhere. But you might want to hurry up, as the build slot is fast to sell out.