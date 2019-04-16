autoevolution

GMC Syclone Back For 2019 Thanks To Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Remember the GMC Syclone? That baby used to pack 4.3 liters of turbocharged V6, 280 horsepower, 350 pound-feet of torque, a four-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.
These figures were incredible for 1991, but the Syclone remains a forbidden fruit to this day because 2,995 were produced. Ford upped the performance-oriented pickup scene with the SVT Lightning for the 1993 model year, and the Raptor arrived in 2010 with 6.2 liters of V8 thunder.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering thought that GMC would use a modern interpretation of the Syclone, and the Canyon-based conversion before you has the makings of a classic. Available with rear- and all-wheel drive, SVE adds a supercharger on top of the 3.6-liter V6 for a total of 455 horsepower.

That’s a lot more than the standard output of 308 horsepower, but the tuner didn’t stop here. Performance-oriented brake rotors and calipers, a two-inch lowering kit up front and five inches at the rear, new shock absorbers, sway bar, bushings, and traction bars are also included.

The makeover extends to the 20-inch wheels wrapped in Y-rated tires, complemented by a growling exhaust upgrade and a lot of aesthetic enhancements. The 455 HP badge brings the point home along with the extensions for the rocker panels, grille surround, Syclone graphics on the seats, floor mats, and serialized plaque on the dashboard.

Even the key fobs are unique to the 2019 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering. Priced at $39,995 excluding the donor vehicle, the truck can be ordered through GMC dealerships in the United States. Only 100 examples of the breed will be manufactured, all of them based on the Extended Cab.

The smallest pickup in the GMC lineup starts at $21,500 excluding destination for the 2019 model year. Depending on the configuration, the Canyon can tow up to 7,700 pounds while fuel economy is EPA-rated at up to 30 miles to the gallon for the Duramax 2.8-liter turbo diesel. The entry-level engine is a 2.5 with 200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque.
