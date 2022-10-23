GMC Hummer EV Recalled Over Battery Woes, Remedy Not Currently Available

Arguably the most desirable all-electric pickup right now together with the Rivian R1T, the GMC Hummer EV has been recalled once again. General Motors received two submissions relating to potential electrocoating and urethane-sealing issues on July 26th and August 9th, prompting the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit to investigate.
Not long after, General Motors identified two manufacturing errors. The GMC Hummer EV features undercured electrocoating along certain portions of the battery tray and improper urethane seal repair, two conditions that could result in poor urethane seal adhesion. The Detroit-based automaker further notes that only certain battery packs - not all of them - are affected.
GM is currently aware of two relevant field reports in addition to a report involving a GM-owned test vehicle. In the latter’s case, the test vehicle lost propulsion during a test on September 24th. All three vehicles exhibited water leaks at the urethane seals that had been repaired by the supplier of the battery packs during assembly, namely Magna International Inc.
The affected high-voltage battery pack assemblies carry part numbers 24048088 and 24049061, one for the Hummer EV and the other for the BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van that General Motors unveiled last year.
GM isn’t aware of accidents, injuries, or battery fires related to the aforementioned issues. The company decided to conduct a safety recall early this month, then expanded the recall to a few other electric vehicles.
As implied by the headline, GM is currently developing a remedy for this condition. General Motors initiated containment efforts on July 21st, and corrections to the urethane seal repair procedure were implemented on August 10th. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, with owners to be notified by first-class mail on November 28th. Both the 2022 and 2023 model year GMC Hummer EV is affected, along with the 2022 EV600.
No fewer than 735 units of the all-electric pickup are called back, with build dates ranging from November 9th, 2021 to September 28th, 2022. As for the all-electric delivery van, General Motors is calling back 89 examples of the breed with build dates ranging from March 3rd, 2022 to June 24th, 2022.
