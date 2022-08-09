2022 GMC Hummer EV Recalled for Battery Connector Issue, Zevo 600 Also Affected

Resurrected with 1,000 horsepower at its disposal in the form of a three-motor electric supertruck, the Hummer has been recalled for a problem that could have been avoided rather easily. GM satisfaction program number N222362090 lists a condition in which the high-voltage battery connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the 200-kWh battery.
A grand total of 424 vehicles are called back, including a handful of BrightDrop EV600 electric delivery vans. Revealed in January 2021, the BrightDrop EV600 was ultimately renamed to Zevo 600 in April 2022. A few months ago, just in time for Earth Day 2022, one such model covered almost 260 miles (make that 418 kilometers) on a single charge.
Turning out attention back to the recall, General Motors further states that a malfunction indicator light may illuminate in the instrument cluster in case of corrosion and water ingress. The remedy is rather simple, apparently too simple for such an expensive vehicle. Dealers have been instructed to apply some sealant to the high-voltage connector, and that’s that.
Notorious for all the flipping it has attracted thus far, the Hummer EV is currently sold out. Only the Edition 1 is currently in production. Originally priced at $110,295 before destination freight charge, the Hummer EV Edition 1 is EPA-rated 329 miles (make that 529 kilometers).
Given that it weighs 9,063 pounds (4,111 kilograms), it shouldn’t be surprising that GMC’s flagship is rated 47 MPGe, approximately 33 percent worse than the Rivian R1T. Adding insult to injury, the R1T is a four-motor affair with a smaller battery. It’s also a tweener, yet the 7,650-lb (3,470-kg) gross vehicle weight rating makes it a half-ton pickup.
The GMC Hummer EV will get a little more affordable with the introduction of the three-motor EV3X, which is expected this fall with a starting price of $104,650 sans taxes. The dual-motor EV2X and EV2 will follow suit with starting prices of $94,650 and $84,650, respectively.
