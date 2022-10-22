Nissan Recalls Frontier, Titan, Rogue Over Infotainment System Issue

The latest recall announced by Nissan for the U.S. market can trace its roots back to March 2022 when the Japanese automaker received a complaint regarding a 2022 model year Titan. After inspecting the half-ton workhorse, the peeps in charge of this matter reached out to the supplier of the infotainment system to determine the root cause.
Nissan and Bosch investigated the issue from April through May. No fewer than five infotainment units were collected and sent to the supplier for analysis, with Bosch determining a power loss during a two-minute risk window. This power loss would trigger the checksum function within the in-vehicle infotainment system, which results in a continuous reboot loop.
From June through August, the German company determined that the checksum type isn’t compatible with Nissan infotainment systems. In parallel, the Japanese automaker investigated which other models contained suspect infotainment systems. Come September, better late than never, somebody at Nissan singled out a potential noncompliance with section 5.5 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111. The reboot condition may cause the rearview camera image to not be available or deactivate when in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash or injury to the person behind the vehicle.
The aforementioned internal parameter setting error makes the system unstable if the vehicle is restarted within two minutes of ignition off or if the battery terminal is removed within two minutes after ignition off. Under these circumstances, the infotainment system will continuously reboot on vehicle restart. No fewer than eight part numbers are listed in the attached document, along with 27,344 vehicles split between three nameplates.
Affected Frontier pickup trucks were produced for the 2022 model year between March 2022 and May 2022. The full-size Titan’s build dates range from December 2021 to July 2022. The Rogue sport utility vehicle is listed under the 2021 and 2022 model year from October 2020 to May 2022.
Dealers have already been instructed to reprogram the infotainment system with updated software via USB. Affected customers also have the option to update over the air. The OTA update will be available next month. Last, but not least, owner notification letters will be sent out by November 18th.
