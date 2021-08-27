GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Has Red Beadlock Beauty Rings, All the Adventure Gear You Want

3 Ferrari F8 Spider Is Clearly Not Your Average, Matching Rosso Corsa Bike Carrier

GMC decided to partake in the Loveland, Colorado-based event and did not come there empty-handed. Instead, the GM subsidiary officially presented its Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck. It’s a no-brainer to think this reworked pickup aims to appeal to overlanding enthusiasts. But GMC adds it is also a way to allow for the capable vehicle to showcase the “brand’s off-road performance vision.”It naturally started from the already capable Canyon AT4 version, with the prototype increasing both off-road capabilities and appealing to the practical overlander. So, first things first, let us discuss the ability to venture off the beaten path . That one comes without a second thought, as the beefy 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic deliver the power to explore the wilderness.Once there, the concept would use the beefy 33-inch tires, wrapped around 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels, as well as the factory-lifted wide off-road chassis to get out of any sticky situation. It will do so with help from the 27.7-degree approach angle and ten-inch (25.4 cm) ground clearance. If that’s still not enough, GMC has also fitted lots of other off-road goodies , from guy lines to a custom snorkel.As far as the overlading elements are concerned, the offer is just as great and wide. For example, there’s a 270-degree awning, cooler and kitchenette, Jerry cans for water and gasoline, a solar panel, and many more. Additionally, just to stand out in the Canyon crowd, this special AT4 wears bespoke badges, a new grille, and unique headlamp finishes, as well as an exclusive leather-wrapped interior to “create a sense of confident capability that doesn’t compromise style or comfort.”