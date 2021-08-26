Ferrari F8 Spider Is Clearly Not Your Average, Matching Rosso Corsa Bike Carrier

Imagine yourself as an avid, sporty corner-carving driver that loves supercars. Also, you would have to be equally enticed to getting out of the car and immediately taking up some feisty, calorie-burning cycling activities. Then, try to guess the perfect rig for these pleasures.
Just in case you are an affluent customer of Greenwich, Connecticut-based Miller Motorcars and just ordered a Ferrari F8 Spider with a bike carrier and a matching Rosso Corsa FiftyOne bike, the conundrum has already been settled. For the rest of the world, let’s stare in awe at the resourcefulness showcased by the partnering companies – Miller Motorcars, Signature Cycles, as well as FiftyOne Bikes.
Frankly, we didn’t think the Greenwich-based exotic car dealership would lower itself down to these “mundane” tasks. Such as coming up with a solution for the client that wanted to be able to road trip his brand-new Prancing Horse and then also hit the tarmac on the matching Rosso Corsa bike... But we stand corrected, and we are quite happy these companies know how to balance the stratospherically exotic ideas with the propositions no one dared ask before them.
After all, Miller is responsible for such cool and utterly bespoke creations like the Persepolis Pagani Huayra or the V12-roaring Apollo Intensa Emozione Carbon Dragon, among many others. As far as the Ferrari F8 Spider and its color-coordinated FiftyOne bike companion are concerned, there isn’t much technical information to go about.
Frankly, we think it’s a big mishap that not even FiftyOne Bikes thought about mentioning the specific model they paired with the lovely crimson convertible. On the other hand, if the Prancing Horse is stock, we already know a thing or two about what makes it tick.
So, both the bike and the F8 Spider feature a carbon fiber construction, but the latter also comes with a howling and award-winning 720 ps / 710 hp turbo 3.9-liter V8. And a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint of just 2.9 seconds... so I hope that bike carrier is reinforced to cope with such performance!
