Single-Engine Beechcraft Denali Gears Up for Maiden Flight, Passes Key Engine Runs

Textron Aviation announced that it successfully completed initial ground engine runs on the prototype Beechcraft Denali, moving the single-engine turboprop one step closer to its maiden flight, which is expected to take place by the end of the year.



Following the recent ground engine runs, three additional ground test pieces will be used for static and fatigue tests on the airframe, as well as interior cabin development. According to Textron Aviation, the Denali is expected to be certified in 2023. The ground engine runs took place at Textron Aviation's west campus in Wichita, Kansas. The tests demonstrated the fuel system and engine's functionality, as well as the operation of the interface with the avionics and electrical systems.The new Catalyst engine from GE Aviation has completed so far more than 2,450 hours of testing and is ready for the first flight on its Beechcraft King Air test bed. What's different about the Catalyst engine is that it is more environmentally friendly than previous turboprop technology, burning less fuel.It is capable of using sustainable aviation fuel as well, resulting in lower emissions. With its single-lever operation, the 1,300 shaft horsepower-rated turboprop engine also reduces pilot workload.But the GE Aviation Catalyst engine is not the only upgrade the Beechcraft Denali gets. The cockpit will feature the Garmin G3000 avionics suite that includes a 10-inch weather radar, Terrain Awareness Warning System, and dual transponders with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast capabilities.The aircraft is also outfitted with McCauley's 105-inch diameter composite, 5-blade, constant speed propeller, which features ice protection and full feathering with reversible pitch. The propeller is expected to go through a series of certification tests, the first of which is already underway.Customers flying with Denali will also benefit from larger cabin windows, inside LED lighting, an in-flight accessible baggage compartment, and a forward refreshment cabinet.During these recent months, the Beechcraft Denali development program has reached a number of significant milestones. The aircraft was powered on for the first time after the GE Aviation Catalyst engine was installed on the prototype airframe earlier this summer.Following the recent ground engine runs, three additional ground test pieces will be used for static and fatigue tests on the airframe, as well as interior cabin development. According to Textron Aviation, the Denali is expected to be certified in 2023.

