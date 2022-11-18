GM Announces New Investment at Bedford Casting Operations for EV Drive Unit Castings

GM is going all in on electric vehicles, with the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit expecting its American electric vehicle portfolio to be profitable in 2025. In order to make good on its promise, General Motors will invest $45 million at Bedford Casting Operations on top of the $51-million investment announced last year. This money furthers the transformation of the automaker’s manufacturing footprint for purely electric vehicles.
“Bedford is one of the leading aluminum die-casting facilities in the world,” said Phil Kienle, the General Motors vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations. “This investment helps build job security for our Bedford team for years to come as we continue to prepare our entire manufacturing footprint for an all-electric future.”
Opened in 1942, Bedford currently employs 680 hourly and salaried workers represented by UAW Local 440 and IBEW Local 16. Located at 105 GM Drive, the facility spans 1 million square feet spread across 155 acres of land. Bedford manages die-cast processes for cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components, as well as drive unit housings.
Last year, the Indiana-based facility began producing electric drive unit castings for the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck. The $45- and $51-million investments mentioned earlier will expand the production capacity of electric drive unit castings for the Silverado EV and Sierra EV.
GMC doesn’t list the starting price of the Hummer EV on its website at press time, but we all know the sold-out Edition 1 costs $110,295. Not long now, the EV3X will be offered at $104,650, followed by the dual-motor EV2X and EV2 at $94,650 and $84,650. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is coming as a 2024 model with a sticker price of $107,000 sans freight.
The lowest-spec trim level is expected to start at circa $50,000. The Silverado EV WT, which targets fleet buyers, will retail at $39,900.
