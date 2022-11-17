Chevrolet Teases Montana's Rear End 13 Days Before Fully Revealing the Pickup Truck

General Motors will reveal the new Chevrolet Montana in Brazil on December 1. Although we are only 13 days from checking it out completely, the automaker teased a body part we had not seen yet: the unibody pickup truck’s rear end.
The image was revealed on the Chevrolet Montana official page, where we can also visualize the front-end teaser GM disclosed in September. The automaker gave the new pickup truck a tailgate that connects the two tiny taillights with a black plastic insert.
It seemed to be an illuminated element in spy images, but that would probably make it difficult to remove the tailgate or carry longer objects with that body element opened. Considering tailgates are frequently stolen in Brazil, GM may have found a way to make it harder to extract in the new Montana. Chevrolet stamped its full name under the black plastic insert.
So far, what we know about the unibody pickup truck is that it will have to beat a vehicle that made Fiat pretty happy in the last few years in the Brazilian market: the Toro. Being the new kid on the block, the new Montana should attract people’s attention naturally, forcing Stellantis to either make the Toro a cheaper option or be fast to present changes to keep the Toro updated.
To defeat the Italian competitor, GM already said that the Montana would offer 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) more kneeroom than other unibody pickup trucks. It is not clear if that will make that much difference. What may set the Chevy pickup truck apart is the promise of more versatility. A midgate would fit that description like a glove, but we still need to learn what GM means by that.
The new Montana sits over the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) platform and should be powered by a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine pumping out 133 ps (131 hp) and 210 Nm (154.8 pound-feet). It should offer manual and automatic gearboxes. Another promise GM made for the Montana is that it will have over-the-air (OTA) updates – probably limited to its infotainment system.
