2023 Chevrolet Montana Promises to Be the Roomiest Pickup Truck in Its Segment

The American market had unibody pickup trucks before the Ford Maverick, but it was its success that made more manufacturers pay more attention to that segment. While we still do not know if the Chevrolet Montana will be sold in the U.S., GM is promising that it will be the roomiest pickup truck in its market segment where we know it will be sold: Brazil.
In that country, the new unibody pickup truck will face the Fiat Toro, the Renault Oroch, and the Ford Maverick. The Toro is the long-time leader, built on the same platform as the Jeep Renegade and Compass. The new Montana intends to change that, and the roominess promise may be crucial to get there.
The Global Emerging Markets (GEM) platform underpins the new Montana as well as the Onix family and the Tracker. With that, it is very likely that the Montana also uses the same motors and transmissions available for the SUV. That means its largest engine will be a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine pumping out 133 ps (131 hp) and 210 Nm (154.8 pound-feet) and manual and automatic gearboxes.
GM said that this compact engine is precisely what allowed it to offer more room than its competitors. The carmaker said the Montana would offer 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) more kneeroom than other unibody pickup trucks. We suspect the comparison reference is, once again, the Fiat Toro.
The automaker also stated that the truck bed would offer new technologies that allow it to be more versatile. Considering that Chevrolet made the Avalanche and the Montana bed seems quite small, the midgate would fit it like a glove. Unfortunately, the company was not more specific about how it plans to make the unibody pickup truck offer more versatility.
Although the new Chevrolet Montana will only make its premiere in 2023, GM is making quite an effort to keep it in the minds of consumers. The company promises it will have over-the-air (OTA) updates and that it will reveal more unique aspects of the new vehicle until it makes its premiere next year. Telling us if it plans to sell it in the U.S. would be a good start.
The Global Emerging Markets (GEM) platform underpins the new Montana as well as the Onix family and the Tracker. With that, it is very likely that the Montana also uses the same motors and transmissions available for the SUV. That means its largest engine will be a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine pumping out 133 ps (131 hp) and 210 Nm (154.8 pound-feet) and manual and automatic gearboxes.
GM said that this compact engine is precisely what allowed it to offer more room than its competitors. The carmaker said the Montana would offer 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) more kneeroom than other unibody pickup trucks. We suspect the comparison reference is, once again, the Fiat Toro.
The automaker also stated that the truck bed would offer new technologies that allow it to be more versatile. Considering that Chevrolet made the Avalanche and the Montana bed seems quite small, the midgate would fit it like a glove. Unfortunately, the company was not more specific about how it plans to make the unibody pickup truck offer more versatility.
Although the new Chevrolet Montana will only make its premiere in 2023, GM is making quite an effort to keep it in the minds of consumers. The company promises it will have over-the-air (OTA) updates and that it will reveal more unique aspects of the new vehicle until it makes its premiere next year. Telling us if it plans to sell it in the U.S. would be a good start.