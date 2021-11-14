New Chevrolet Montana is Photographed Undergoing Road Tests in Brazil

When Theottle conceived a unibody pickup truck based on the Dacia Jogger, we said it could be a successful product in this expanding market segment. Ford wants a slice of it with the Maverick, but it is not alone. VW also studied the Tarok, and GM will soon reveal the new Chevrolet Montana, photographed undergoing road tests in Brazil by the Instagram channel Abandonados.com. They kindly allowed us to publish the image.

7 photos