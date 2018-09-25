Glut Orange 2018 Audi RS5 Is Different

For the launch of the RS4 and RS5, Audi focused on two colors. There was the familiar Nardo Grey and the new Sonoma Green, which we loved.
There's nothing better on a cold morning than waking up to a brightly colored Audi RS. Well, there is, but it probably costs a lot of money. Sometimes, grey or green doesn't cut it, which is why we are showing you these bright orange RS5 Coupes.
The color is called Glut Orange and has been around for quite some time, back in the era of the RS4 sedan, though we don't see it catching on. It's crazy, immediately reminding you of the Lamborghini Huracan or the 911 GT2 RS. But who's to say the best-sounding Audi 6-cylinder can't stand out as much as a supercar?
Our footage is probably showcasing two or more different cars here, but it doesn't matter. All of them seem to have the black exterior package and a few carbon bits. The RS body kit's look is definitely worth the €20,000 premium you pay over an S5 Coupe.
The car is much wider, with angrier air intakes and flared out arches. And while the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in this is slightly smaller, it makes noticeably more of everything 450 HP and 600 Nm of torque. You also get a limited-slip differential fitted as standard on the RS5 whereas it's optional on the S5. But few people are going to take advantage of that.
Now, everybody thinks the interior of the RS5 is letting it down because it looks almost the same as the S5. But the owner of this car opted to have Glut Orange painted on the dash and door trim as well. It looks fantastic, and what's another €1,000 on a car like this - 1% or €30 on the monthly payments?
The color is called Glut Orange and has been around for quite some time, back in the era of the RS4 sedan, though we don't see it catching on. It's crazy, immediately reminding you of the Lamborghini Huracan or the 911 GT2 RS. But who's to say the best-sounding Audi 6-cylinder can't stand out as much as a supercar?
Our footage is probably showcasing two or more different cars here, but it doesn't matter. All of them seem to have the black exterior package and a few carbon bits. The RS body kit's look is definitely worth the €20,000 premium you pay over an S5 Coupe.
The car is much wider, with angrier air intakes and flared out arches. And while the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in this is slightly smaller, it makes noticeably more of everything 450 HP and 600 Nm of torque. You also get a limited-slip differential fitted as standard on the RS5 whereas it's optional on the S5. But few people are going to take advantage of that.
Now, everybody thinks the interior of the RS5 is letting it down because it looks almost the same as the S5. But the owner of this car opted to have Glut Orange painted on the dash and door trim as well. It looks fantastic, and what's another €1,000 on a car like this - 1% or €30 on the monthly payments?