Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

4 Mercedes-AMG A53 Spied With Panamericana Grille and Quad Exhaust

2 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison Is Brutal

1 Six Big Luxury Sedans And Their Respective Interiors Make for Interesting Photos

More on this:

705 HP ABT Audi RS6+ Drag Races 650 HP Audi TT-RS, Mercedes-AMG E63

Looking for the best sounding European cars? You're in the right place, as the 705 horsepower Audi RS6+ from ABT took on everything at a drag race event in the Netherlands. 4 photos



In the world of high-powered modified monsters, 705 horsepower doesn't sound like much. However, this was ABT tuning project combines daily usability with distinct body upgrades.



The German tuners start out with the 605 horsepower motor of the AMG just launched, but the E63 S in the video is the older model, and it doesn't stand a chance. Neither does a C63 which has been fitted with an iPE exhaust system or even a GLE 63.



However, one car that manages to put a dent in the RS6+'s armor is present at the track, a heavily modified Audi TT-RS with 650 HP . That's 250 over the stock output in the smallest 2-door that wears the quattro badge.



Want more RS6 action? Of course, you do. The same runway was the venue witness the stock model drag racing monsters such as the Mercedes-AMG GT S and Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which are pure sports cars.



Another stock RS6 does race the 2018 E63 S T-Model and loses, which is pretty much what you expect to happen. Want some V10 action? Well, we've got the old RS6 which is twin-turbocharged to 800 HP and a Lamborghini Huracan. These videos are the definition of an eargasm!



The RS6 is on its way out, having been around since 2013. Audi switched to the new model of A6, so production of the V8 monster will be stopped for about a year, if not more. But we wouldn't go around bad-mouthing the car, since it's still amazingly fast, especially with a tune.In the world of high-powered modified monsters, 705 horsepower doesn't sound like much. However, this was ABT tuning project combines daily usability with distinct body upgrades.The German tuners start out with the 605 horsepower motor of the RS6 performance and add another hundred. Torque is also increased, to 880 Nm. Apparently, the launch control isn't as good as the one Mercedes-just launched, but the E63 S in the video is the older model, and it doesn't stand a chance. Neither does a C63 which has been fitted with an iPE exhaust system or even a GLE 63.However, one car that manages to put a dent in the RS6+'s armor is present at the track, a heavily modified Audi TT-RS with 650. That's 250 over the stock output in the smallest 2-door that wears the quattro badge.Want more RS6 action? Of course, you do. The same runway was the venue witness the stock model drag racing monsters such as the Mercedes-AMG GT S and Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which are pure sports cars.Another stock RS6 does race the 2018 E63 S T-Model and loses, which is pretty much what you expect to happen. Want some V10 action? Well, we've got the old RS6 which is twin-turbocharged to 800 HP and a Lamborghini Huracan. These videos are the definition of an eargasm!