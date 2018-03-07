300 HP Cupra Ateca Looks Well Polished in Geneva

Cupra is now a brand, separate from SEAT, and we love what it stands for. The Geneva Motor Show stand is all about modern materials like exposed brick, copper piping, and all that jazz. Oh, and there's a new Cupra Ateca model, which we've been waiting to see for two years.

13 photos HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It's matched to a standard 7-speed DSG gearbox.



Regarding outright performance, it's not mind-blowing: 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h (152 mph). But since there's nothing on the market exactly like the Ateca, it should be alright.



What sets the Cupra apart from a regular Ateca is the design and attention to detail. At the front, we see a new mesh pattern with a gloss black finish. There's Cupra lettering exactly where an Audi RS would have "quattro" written, just above the enlarged chin spoiler.



The same copper finish seen on the new badges covers the 19-inch wheels. As far as we know, those are optional, as are the Pirelli tires and the cross-drilled and ventilated Brembo brakes. They look good, but we'd skip them since they're designed for track use.



All the rugged black plastic cladding has been painted in the same color as the body, while glossy "side skirts" have been glued to the sides.



At the back, the quad exhaust system is a first for Cupra and is easy to notice. However, only hardcore SEAT fans will see the slightly larger trunk spoiler.



The interior sees a new steering wheel with a fake carbon center, perforated leather grips, and orange stitching. New bucket seats make their debut in the Cupra Ateca, set apart by the hole beneath the headrest from what's in the Leon. Hopefully, they will have regular Alcantara seats available as well, because not everybody wants buckets in an SUV and taller bolsters can wear out easily. What makes a Cupra Ateca? That's very predictable. Under the hood, you'll find the same 2.0-liter turbo engine as in the Leon Cupra , producing 300and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It's matched to a standard 7-speed DSG gearbox.Regarding outright performance, it's not mind-blowing: 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h (152 mph). But since there's nothing on the market exactly like the Ateca, it should be alright.What sets the Cupra apart from a regular Ateca is the design and attention to detail. At the front, we see a new mesh pattern with a gloss black finish. There's Cupra lettering exactly where an Audi RS would have "quattro" written, just above the enlarged chin spoiler.The same copper finish seen on the new badges covers the 19-inch wheels. As far as we know, those are optional, as are the Pirelli tires and the cross-drilled and ventilated Brembo brakes. They look good, but we'd skip them since they're designed for track use.All the rugged black plastic cladding has been painted in the same color as the body, while glossy "side skirts" have been glued to the sides.At the back, the quad exhaust system is a first for Cupra and is easy to notice. However, only hardcore SEAT fans will see the slightly larger trunk spoiler.The interior sees a new steering wheel with a fake carbon center, perforated leather grips, and orange stitching. New bucket seats make their debut in the Cupra Ateca, set apart by the hole beneath the headrest from what's in the Leon. Hopefully, they will have regular Alcantara seats available as well, because not everybody wants buckets in anand taller bolsters can wear out easily.