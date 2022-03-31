Giga Berlin Working Hard, Tesla Makes First Made-in-Germany Model Y Deliveries to Europe

It took a while before Tesla got its Berlin gigafactory approved, but now Giga Berlin is up and running and the first deliveries have already got to customers throughout Europe. This shows an impressive production ramp-up in Gruenheide, which comes at a time when Giga Shanghai had to stop production.
Tesla Giga Berlin construction has been plagued with problems from the very beginning. The delays amounted to more than a year, but we finally watched Elon Musk doing his signature dance moves in Gruenheide on March 22. It wasn’t without sweat, as things looked quite bad at some point, with the environmentalist protests threatening to completely derail de European gigafactory.
But as it happened more than once in Elon Musk’s career, the tides have cleared just before the ship was about to sink and Musk was able to personally hand the keys to the first cars to customers. It wasn’t just a show, as Giga Berlin was already building cars at the time. More than that, several flyover videos and pictures shared on social media showed the Model Y produced in Gruenheide leaving the factory on haulers.
Since then we've got reports that the Model Y cars from Giga Berlin were delivered to the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy, among others. Tesla Club Italy shared on Twitter the moment the first made-in-Germany Model Ys were handed to customers in Italy. Another video from Denmark shows several made-in-Germany Model Ys being delivered to customers in Aarhus.
There is no information about the volumes currently produced in Gruenheide, but we assume they are not that high. We expect the plant to reach the planned production pace later into the year. The factory is not fully complete yet. Tesla would probably push to increase production, especially as its main hub in Shanghai is facing problems at the moment because of a new lockdown imposed by the Chinese authorities.
