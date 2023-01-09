Gervonta Davis Arrived to Fight Hector Luis Garcia in His Tank-Like USSV Rhino GX

Gervonta Davis faced Hector Luis Garcia over the weekend and decided to arrive at the game in a head-turning vehicle, his tank-like USSV Rhino GX.
American professional boxer defended his WBA lightweight title with another TKO against Garcia over the weekend at Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC. Gervonta Davis is also known as the "Tank," and his ride to the fight truly lived up to that name. Because it was his USSV Rhino GX.
And the vehicle is truly on brand with his personality. Customized to fit his GTD brand, he's had this massive ride since 2021 when he got it from his dealership of choice, Champion Motoring, from San Diego, California.
But initially, the motorized monster e from US Specialty Vehicles, which manufactures the Rhino GX, eventually came with a different exterior than the stock versions, all to include Davis' custom touches. The vehicle had a Desert Sand paint job and Davis' own logo right on the front, GTD, which stands for, you guessed it, Gervonta "Tank" Davis. There is also an Apple TV entertainment system on board.
But a lot can change in a year and a half, which is how long it passed since Gervonta Davis got it. And now the massive ride sports a matte black exterior, and his logo on the grille has been blacked out as well. We didn't get a look at the interior, but it originally came with a black cabin, too.
The Rhino GX is based on the Ford F-450 Super Duty 4x4 and has a weight of around 9,600 lbs (4,354 kg), standing at 7'3 ft (2,225 mm) tall, with a width of 8 ft (2,438 mm). Naturally, it offers a lot of space inside and can seat seven people comfortably.
The Rhino GX is not bulletproof as standard, but you can pay for an upgrade, which adds around $10,000 to the price and even more weight to the already ultra-heavy model, which starts at $250,000 and goes as far as $331,000, depending on the options selected by the customer.
Branded as "simply the SUV above all SUVs," by the California-based marque, as you might expect from a vehicle with such a heavy frame, the USSV Rhino GX is not capable of racing a sports car. But it does has quite some strong figures. It's put in motion by a 6.8-liter V10 gasoline or a 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine. Most likely, Davis went for the gasoline engine which delivers 362 horsepower (367 ps) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. The motorized giant can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 10 seconds.
It is a larger-than-life vehicle and its stance makes it appropriate as a ride for such an important fight. The Tank seems to have made a great choice with this one.
Besides the USSV Rhino GX, the rest of Gervonta’s cars are mostly powerful SUVs, and almost all of them come with a black exterior. And with the imposing SUV’s updated exterior, it fits perfectly in his garage next to his other dark cars.
