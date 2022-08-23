Genesis X Speedium Coupe Interior Officially Showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours

With almost 30 different features and events – from car shows to races and from auctions to classic car contests – the Monterey Car Week is one of the biggest automotive events of the year. And it keeps growing.
Automakers are looking to take advantage of the massive roster of available venues, and even though the 2022 edition may already be over, its echoes reverberate still, with Genesis officially flaunting its Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance goodies. Chief among them, of course, was the stunning 2022 Genesis X Speedium Concept of an electric grand tourer.
A further interpretation of the X Concept introduced in 2021, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe talked at the 2022 New York Auto Show about the company’s upcoming design language. Alas, what it did not show back then was the blacked-out interior. That was either because it was not ready just yet or because Genesis really wanted to keep it for a later date.
Well, that one arrived and passed, so the cockpit cat is finally officially out of the Pebble Beach bag of amazing cars. The interior naturally showcases the brand’s “Beauty of White Space” design ethos and features a “driver-oriented layout (that further) amplifies (the) driving experience for the EV era.” Plus, there is also a new sound architecture that is said to highlight both Genesis’ attention to detail as well as raise the value of future in-car experiences.
Developed over the past five months, the X Speedium Concept’s interior was inspired by Korean architecture and features a Pinegrove Green driver’s area, a compliment to the Inje Green exterior paintjob, that is then contrasted by Monterey Gold for the rest of the cockpit. Additionally, in collaboration with sound master Guk-il Yu, the leader of specialized high-performance speaker company Metal Sound Design, Genesis developed a posh sound ambiance consisting of strategically positioned tweeters, midrange speakers, woofers, and a subwoofer.
A further interpretation of the X Concept introduced in 2021, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe talked at the 2022 New York Auto Show about the company’s upcoming design language. Alas, what it did not show back then was the blacked-out interior. That was either because it was not ready just yet or because Genesis really wanted to keep it for a later date.
Well, that one arrived and passed, so the cockpit cat is finally officially out of the Pebble Beach bag of amazing cars. The interior naturally showcases the brand’s “Beauty of White Space” design ethos and features a “driver-oriented layout (that further) amplifies (the) driving experience for the EV era.” Plus, there is also a new sound architecture that is said to highlight both Genesis’ attention to detail as well as raise the value of future in-car experiences.
Developed over the past five months, the X Speedium Concept’s interior was inspired by Korean architecture and features a Pinegrove Green driver’s area, a compliment to the Inje Green exterior paintjob, that is then contrasted by Monterey Gold for the rest of the cockpit. Additionally, in collaboration with sound master Guk-il Yu, the leader of specialized high-performance speaker company Metal Sound Design, Genesis developed a posh sound ambiance consisting of strategically positioned tweeters, midrange speakers, woofers, and a subwoofer.