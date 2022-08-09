2023 Genesis GV80 Brings a Few Novelties, Becomes Pricier Too

Genesis has made a few adjustments to the GV80 lineup for the 2023 model year, and they have launched it in Australia.
Making it more comfortable, the re-tuned Electronic Control Suspension for versions packing a six-cylinder engine is part of the novelties, together with a new rotary dial for the infotainment system. The Genesis-branded rear brake caliper covers are also new.
Offered with seating for five, six, or seven occupants, the 2023 Genesis GV80 comes in four versions. Save for the base 2.5T, which is rear-wheel drive, all of them pack an all-wheel drive system. Pricing starts at AU$92,200 (equal to US$64,200) for the entry-level, AU$200 (US$139) more than before, going up to at least AU$97,200 (US$67,681) for the 2.5T AWD, AU$105,200 (US$73,252) for the 3.0D AWD, and AU$109,700 (US$76,385) for the 3.5T AWD.
The base variant uses a 2.5 T-GDi engine, with 224 kW (304 ps / 300 hp) and 422 Nm (311 lb-ft) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It gets LED headlights, DRLs, taillights, and turn signals, auto-folding, heated, and electro-chromatic side mirrors, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, 8-inch TFT Display, 12-inch head-up display, 14.5-inch infotainment system, and a multitude of safety gizmos.
Packing the same engine, the 2.5T AWD has seating for seven, with third-row temperature-control air vents, reversible cargo area mat, and additional driving modes. The 3.0D AWD is powered by a 204 kW (277 ps / 273 hp) and 588 Nm (434 lb-ft) diesel, riding on 22-inch wheels and featuring hidden exhaust pipes, e-LSD, and road preview electronic control suspension. The range-topper brings a 3.5-liter engine with 279 kW (379 ps / 374 hp) and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) and has crest grille shape finishers and dual exhaust tips.
Depending on the version selected, several optional features are available for the 2023 GV80, including the Luxury Package, and Luxury 6-Seat Package, which bring additional amenities besides the extra seating.
