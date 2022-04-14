2022 Genesis X Speedium Concept Is a Handsome Electric GT, Previews Brand's Future Design

Genesis has taken the 2022 New York Auto Show by storm with one handsome study: the X Speedium.
An interpretation of the X Concept presented last year, the Genesis X Speedium does not preview a production car per se, but the brand’s upcoming design language as they inevitably head towards an all-electric future, with six such models in their lineup by the end of the decade.
Its creation was led by Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, who described it as “an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design.” The official added that “this isn’t a show car,” but “a look into our design processes, as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”
Instantly recognizable as a Genesis, the new X Speedium, which is basically a Shooting Brake, features a closed-off interpretation of the crest grille, made up of the double LED strips spanning across its face. It has a longer roofline, with a double bubble approach, compared to the 2021 X Concept, a spoiler that incorporates the third brake light and identical LED taillights. The diffuser is a bit more aggressive here, and the car rides on different wheels.
Genesis was coy on details, as they didn’t say anything else about the show car, yet in addition to pulling the wraps off of it, they have also announced that they will start accepting reservations for the GV60. Interested parties can enroll in Priority One, “a program designed to curate a personalized purchase experience,” the Korean luxury brand said, with a $500 deposit that is refundable. The program will be available at launch in California, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut for a limited time.
At the same time, they have also confirmed plans to assemble the electric GV70 in the United States, at the Montgomery facility, in Alabama. Production is expected to commence in December.
