Genesis to Build an Eight-Model Luxury EV Lineup and Become Totally Carbon Neutral

2030 will certainly be an interesting year, marking not just the beginning of a new decade, but also the start of a new era in the automotive industry, when most (theoretically all) new vehicles will be electric. Genesis is the most recent one to join the car manufacturers that aim to become a fully zero-emission vehicle brand, by this date.
Hyundai’s luxury brand launched a vision statement film, “Futuring Genesis”, featuring Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman, Global Head of Genesis Jay Chang, and Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke.
The first pillar of the brand’s vision for the future is a dual electrification strategy, meaning that Genesis plans to work on developing new fuel cell systems with higher power output, and more efficient electric systems, on one hand, and on the other hand, next-generation technology for more efficient lithium-ion batteries.
This dual strategy backs the brand’s goal of releasing only purely electric new vehicles as soon as 2025, and becoming a 100% zero-emission vehicle manufacturer, by 2030. The future EV lineup will include eight models, and the luxury car maker expects to sell 400,000 units per year, across the globe.
The vision’s second pillar is carbon neutrality for the entire brand. Genesis becomes the first member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce its intention of transitioning to carbon neutrality by 2035, an ambitious goal that involves the entire value chain, from raw materials to production plants and work sites.
In addition to being electric, the future Genesis vehicles will also take design and functionality to the next level, for a driving experience that “interacts with all senses” – from mood lighting and a new heating system inspired by the tradition Korean floor heating system called Ondol, to an upgraded high-fidelity sound system, rotating seats and “stage doors” for opening the front and rear doors in the opposite direction.
The luxury brand recently unveiled the GV60, its first electric vehicle based on the dedicated EV platform, which will be officially launched in the second half of 2021.
