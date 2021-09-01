America’s Only Four-Door Muscle Car Drives Into 2022, Here’s What’s New

Navistar's First Series Electric Trucks Ready to Reach Customers

Since there is no turning back the electrification program, the truck makers started to adapt, and International just launched its first production electric vehicle, the eMV. 6 photos



As part of their commitment to lower the CO2 emissions, Navistar announced in 2019 the development of an electric truck. Unfortunately, due to the world health crisis, that plan was delayed. But not anymore: the eMV truck is ready to order with four different wheelbases, ranging between 217” and 272”.



The truck features a 160 kW motor which could provide a peak power of 250 kW in certain conditions. Its 210 kWh battery pack gives it a 135-mile range (217 km), making it ideal for in-city usage. Thus, it is reducing the emissions right where we needed them at most.



Navistar installed both AC and DC charging ports, allowing its customers to choose the best charging option for their fleet. While the Level 2 AC charging station is the preferred choice for slow-charging, the DC Fast Charge allows the battery pack to fill up in under two hours from empty.



Navistar knows that one of the most important parts of a logistics business is the TCO (cost of ownership) and was focused on lowering that value. Thus, thanks to the electric-powered vehicle, the



We all know that the electric truck is still a new option, and we fear that they might not be reliable, but the truck maker offers the eMV with a five-year, 100,000 miles (160,800 km) warranty, which should be a relief for the electric truck owners. Last but not least, the drivers are spoiled in the cabin with a high-tech, fully digital instrument cluster, which should make them happy. At least, they don’t need to turn up the radio volume to hide the noise from the rattling diesel engine.



