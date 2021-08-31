Lotus Teases Upcoming EV Range, Includes Four-Door, Two SUVs, and New Sports Car

2021 Volkner Performance S Is a $7.7 Million Landyacht, With a Bugatti Hidden Away

The British automaker just launched its all-new “global intelligent technology” subsidiary Lotus Technology. And there are no surprises regarding its operating base in China. But wait, there’s even more. 6 photos



The new HQ will only become operational sometime in 2024 but an all-new production plant will be opened later this year and tasked with building Lotus’ upcoming electric vehicles for the global markets. Notice we said plural, and this is because the final ICE -powered sports car of the brand,



These were just announced and teased as part of the company’s new five-year product plan. First up will be an E-segment (executive) SUV that’s currently known by its Type 132 codename. And it’s coming fast, as Lotus has slated an official debut for next year. Afterward, in 2023,



There’s a break programmed for 2024 and from 2025 and 2026 fans will eagerly expect the second SUV (D-segment/mid-size, Type 134) as well as an all-new electric sports car, dubbed Type 135. Lotus also wants us to know what it means when talking about the intelligent drive: they have a decade-long technology development target of helping drivers “perform as well as an F1 driver on track while increasing driver safety and improving performance on the road.”



Additionally, we have a few technical specifications for the



It is flexible enough to span vehicles with a wheelbase of 2,889 to 3,100 mm (113.74 to 122 in.) on any body type within the confines of the C+ (compact) to E-segment classes. All four of them will make use of the latest 800-volt charging technology to replenish their 92 to 120- kWh batteries and will be capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than three seconds. The new Lotus Technology division is tasked with accelerating innovation and “oversee the manufacture of exciting new Lotus lifestyle models for global markets.” It will do so from the newly-minted official global headquarters that just had their initial ground-breaking ceremony in Wuhan, China. Starting with the existing experience of more than seven decades, the Lotus Technology arm seeks to focus on “batteries and energy management, electric motors, electronic control systems, intelligent driving, intelligent manufacturing, and more.”The new HQ will only become operational sometime in 2024 but an all-new production plant will be opened later this year and tasked with building Lotus’ upcoming electric vehicles for the global markets. Notice we said plural, and this is because the final-powered sports car of the brand, the Emira , as well as the Evija hypercar will be joined soon by an entire range of electric models.These were just announced and teased as part of the company’s new five-year product plan. First up will be an E-segment (executive)that’s currently known by its Type 132 codename. And it’s coming fast, as Lotus has slated an official debut for next year. Afterward, in 2023, Lotus will join the four-door coupe craze with its variation of the theme, codenamed Type 133.There’s a break programmed for 2024 and from 2025 and 2026 fans will eagerly expect the second SUV (D-segment/mid-size, Type 134) as well as an all-new electric sports car, dubbed Type 135. Lotus also wants us to know what it means when talking about the intelligent drive: they have a decade-long technology development target of helping drivers “perform as well as an F1 driver on track while increasing driver safety and improving performance on the road.”Additionally, we have a few technical specifications for the newly announced EVs as well. The company said all of them will ride on the Lotus Premium architecture, one of the four platforms already announced back in April.It is flexible enough to span vehicles with a wheelbase of 2,889 to 3,100 mm (113.74 to 122 in.) on any body type within the confines of the C+ (compact) to E-segment classes. All four of them will make use of the latest 800-volt charging technology to replenish their 92 to 120-batteries and will be capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than three seconds.

