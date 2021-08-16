Stunning Radford Gold Leaf Lotus Type 62-2 Debuts, Exclusivity Is Assured

Radford has displayed their Lotus Type 62 revival model at the Quail Lodge in Monterey, California. The public debut of the sports car was focused on the Gold Leaf livery, which has limited availability within the limited series production of the Type 62-2.
Just twelve of the 62 cars will be offered in the Golf Leaf version, so those interested in a coach-built model should hurry, as half of all available units have already been allocated to owners. Production will begin in late 2021, while the first deliveries will take place in 2022. Each model will be built to the individual owner's specifications.
The public unveiling of the Type 62-2 featured the Gold Leaf Quail Edition model alongside the "Classic" version, which bows to the original Type 62 Lotus model. The Quail Edition of the car comes with the most enhancements over the Classic and Gold Leaf versions, as it comes with a carbon fiber composite front splitter and rear diffuser, both bespoke to this version, with more width at both ends of the car.
The wheels of this version are made from carbon composite and the manufacturer employs a staggered setup, with 18-inch units on the front and 19-inch units on the rear axle, all fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.
The story behind the Gold Leaf livery? Well, it all started in Formula 1 back in the 1960s. At the time, Lotus founder Colin Chapman signed a deal with Gold Leaf, and the Lotus Type 49B was raced by Graham Hill in the 1968 season with a red, white, and gold livery. Later, in the 1970 season, the Lotus 72 F1 model raced by Jochen Rindt, and Emerson Fittipaldi also wore the same color scheme.
Radford's links with Formula 1 did not end here, as the company, named after legendary British coachbuilding company Radford, which built cars for celebrities of the era. The H. Radford brand still has a British heart and soul, and its link to F1 is the company's co-owner, former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. Ant Anstead is responsible for building the cars, while the design is taken care of by Mark Stubbs, who has worked for Ford, Nissan, GM, and Bugatti. Business expert Roger Behle oversees the company's finances and business strategies.
Radford has produced a promising product. With a curb weight of 2,205 lbs. (1,000 kg), a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 from Toyota provides up to 506 hp, along with the possibility of choosing between a dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission. The latter is not available on the JPS or Gold Leaf variants.
While this model was tweaked with the help of Jenson Button, the bonded aluminum chassis comes from Lotus. The car's underside is flat, and the Type 62-2 also has a carbon-fiber crash structure, and a custom tubular subframe, which makes it more technologically advanced than its classic counterpart.
