E-Truck Breaks World Record, Achieves Greatest Distance Traveled on a Single Charge

Today, August 31st, Futuricum, together with its partners Continental and DPD Switzerland, has broken a new record with its e-truck, achieving the greatest distance traveled without intermediate charging. The event, organized by the Guinness World Records, took place on the Contidrom, Continental's benchmark tire test facility located north of Hanover, Germany. 6 photos



Volvo FH



With a total capacity of 680 kWh , the battery systems allow for short charging times, and they usually provide ranges of up to 760 km (472 miles). But this time, the vehicle was able to push its limits. The run started with a full battery charge. After almost 23 hours of driving and 392 laps in the 2.8 km (1.7 miles) high-speed oval test track, the redeeming signal came: the goal of 1,000 km (621 miles) without intermediate charging has been achieved.



With an empty swap body, the Futuricum



"The e-truck can master the roughly 300 kilometers every day without any problems. We are proud that we have now been able to officially document our performance level," says Marc Frank, Strategy and Innovation Director at DPD Switzerland.



