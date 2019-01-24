Genesis GV80 SUV Prototype Makes Production Spyshots Debut

The SUV market seems packed right now, but because all the German models are getting more expensive each year, this is the perfect time for competent rivals from Asia. With the GV80, Genesis could be doing what Lexus did to Mercedes and BMW - undercut them and take over a portion of the market.

But what we see on this prototype is a revised version of the concept from the 2017 New York Auto Show, which now features more masculine lights, broader shoulders and a bolder grille. It's still not going to be to everyone's taste, but the Bentley Bentayga was slammed by everybody yet grew into an overnight success.



The first time we saw the GV80, it took the form of a test mule, based on the old Santa Fe bodywork. But that did reveal the potential powertrain. It's called the JX1 and is a 3.5-liter V6 from the G80 with an added AWD system. This should offer about 280 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. However, Genesis is also believed to be working on a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder which will go into the next G80. And while its output may be very similar, it could appeal to a different market.



Diesel engines are also possible, namely the 200 horsepower 2.2-liter, which we've seen powering very larget Hyundai or Kia SUVs in Korea. And this is only the beginning for the Genesis SUV brand. Global brand chief Manfred Fitzgerald stated last March that a three-row crossover could come at the end of 2019 or early 2020. Fuel cell or plug-in hybrid versions could be in store, seeing as the GV80 took the former form. At the same time, GV70 prototypes have begun being tested in Korea. The GV80 has been a mixed bag so far. As the firstof the Genesis spin-off brand, it needs to be very good. But the concept that previewed it was designed with the same controversial headlights as the G90 (facelift) and upcoming all-new G80 sedan.

