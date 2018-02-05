autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric Does Cold-Weather Testing

5 Feb 2018, 15:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Cold-weather testing is an important part of a vehicle’s development process. If that vehicle is battery-powered, then it’s even more critical to get things right from the get-go considering how the cold decreases range.
13 photos
2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric
Hyundai knows it all too well, which is why the South Korean automaker took to the northernmost part of Europe to make fine adjustments to the Elantra Electric. “The what now? Since when does Hyundai want to electrify the Elantra?” Color us surprised, but the Elantra EV is news to us as well.

Remember the Next Generation FCEV presented in August of 2017, with the concept turning out to be a preview for the Nexo fuel-cell crossover? It was then that Hyundai confirmed eight BEVs, eight plug-in hybrids, and 10 hybrid vehicles, with the automaker intending to launch no less than 28 eco-friendly cars by the end of 2020. The Elantra Electric is, as of now, one of them.

From the spy photos, it appears Hyundai didn’t operate too many changes to the way the Elantra looks. What sticks out like a sore thumb is the wheel design, which screams “look how eco-friendly I am” through every pore. The ground clearance also appears different from the regular Elantra.

Also worthy of highlighting is the left-hand drive configuration, which might be an indicator the Elantra Electric could be added to the automaker’s U.S., European, and Chinese lineups. The big question is, what sort of battery and electric powertrain does the Elantra EV hide under the skin?

Being smaller than the Ioniq Electric and obviously cheaper, it’s not too hard to imagine what’s in the offing. For reference, the Ioniq Electric costs $29,500, packs 118 horsepower, and is EPA-rated 124 miles on a full charge.

As a brief refresher, Hyundai already sells the Elantra Electric in China, albeit not this one. Based on the Gen 4 Elantra and called Elantra Yuedong, the all-electric sedan with 108 horsepower is manufactured in the People’s Republic by Beijing-Hyundai.
2019 Hyundai Elantra Electric spyshots Hyundai Elantra Electric sedan Hyundai Elantra EV Hyundai
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactHYUNDAI VelosterHYUNDAI Veloster CompactHYUNDAI NEXOHYUNDAI NEXO CrossoverHYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniAll HYUNDAI models  