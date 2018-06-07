Hyundai Grandmaster Concept Looks Like a Preview For the 2020 Large SUV

New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

Come 2019, Hyundai will turn its attention to the full-size SUV segment with the introduction of a three-row, eight-seat utility vehicle. The newcomer could be called Palisade , and looking at photos of the thing and the Grandmaster Concept presented at the 2018 Busan International Motor Show, the resemblance is uncanny. 19 photos



If you remember Hyundai describing its design language as fluidic sculpture, do forget it. The Le Fil Rouge and Grandmaster are previews for a new type of styling, focused on “sensous sportiness” according to the South Korean automaker. Be that as it may, the Grandmaster is too box-shaped to be worthy of that description.



On the floor of the Busan Motor Show in South Korea’s second most-populous city, the company announced that “the design elements of sensuous sportiness will be applied to Hyundai’s upcoming sedan and SUV models.” There are four key elements to this language, as in proportion, architecture, styling, and technology.



Slotting above the Santa Fe, the large SUV will act as the spiritual successor to the Veracruz. Twinned with the



Some sort of electrification is expected, and so are the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the Kia Stinger GT and 5.0-liter Tau V8 in the K900 and G90. Developed with North America in mind, the eight-seater behemoth could be offered with the 2.2-liter CRDi oil-burner in Europe and other markets where diesel still is relevant.



