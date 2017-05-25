Game Over: EBR Motorcycles Announces Liquidation

autoevolution

The week continues with more sad news, this time for Erik Buell fans and supporters. The company has failed to secure more investments and now announces a liquidation sale of all remaining assets of its factory.
Liquid Asset Partners, of Grand Rapids, MI, will hold a piecemeal liquidation sale and live auction at EBR Motorcycles’ factory in East Trow, WI. They will sell the facility’s assets in a two-month on-site sale starting June 7, with the live auction beginning the next day.

“This is the motorcycle deal of a lifetime,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Liquid Asset Partners. “For any motorcycle fan, the deals are too cheap to miss. You can buy anything from a race motorcycle, hand tools, and all the way to buying the iconic motorcycle brand itself. We sell at such huge discounts, people fly in from all over the world! Some people will start a new business just from buying these deals.”

The sale will be held in three parts, with the first being the onsite public liquidation phase starting on June 7 at 10 a.m. with tons of parts, tools, and historical items for sale piecemeal and will continue for two months.

Next is the public auction that starts on June 8 at the same hour and will include the factory production equipment, test equipment, and numerous additional lots, including the intellectual property of EBR Motorcycles.

Lastly, the excess motorcycle parts, valued at over $15 million, will be liquidated through a discounting process through the standard parts ordering process.

The company looked to be doing quite well last year, introducing a new model on the market and announcing to be expanding its range in 2017. The new Black Lightning that was shown in December was aiming to win more urban riders, coming with a lower seat and foot pegs along with higher bars to offer a more upright position.

However, EBR’s business took a plummet over the winter, and in January 2017 it announced to shut down its activity, this time for good. Erik Buell’s beloved motorcycle company had a long and unlucky history over the past two decades as it went through numerous bankruptcies, shutdowns, and revivals, all ending badly.

If you're an EBR owner, existing warranties on 2016 and 2017 motorcycles will remain in full effect.
