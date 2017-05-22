2006 MotoGP Champion Nicky Hayden Has Died

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, has confirmed reports that former MotoGP
champion Nicky Hayden has died because of the injuries sustained in last week’s cycling accident.
The 35-year old American motorcycle racer was struck by a car
last week while he was training near the town of Rimini, Italy
. The training session was taking place near the Italian circuit named Misano, as Corriere dello Sport
informs.
Reports later announced that he had suffered multiple injuries to his head, and doctors suspected that he had experienced brain damage. At first, “The Kentucky Kid” was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of the trauma he endured because of the wreck led to the decision of transporting him to a different medical facility.
Hayden
won the 2006 MotoGP World Title, but his accomplishments in the two-wheeled sport include numerous trophies in the AMA Pro Flat Track championship, along with the AMA Superbike Series. He had recently returned to the World Superbikes series for the Red Bull Honda team.
The Kentucky Kid was known for his friendly personality, which involved interaction with his fans in person or online. Moreover, he managed to secure a MotoGP title without making any enemies, which is a feat in itself in the top level branch of the two-wheeled sport.
Hayden’s international racing success came with the Honda works team, for which he raced between 2003 and 2008. The Texan rider switched to Ducati, where he took a five-year stint.
After the Italian motorcycle marque, he returned to Honda. Two seasons in MotoGP with the Japanese manufacturer later, the racer joined the Red Bull Honda World Superbike
Team.
Earl Hayden, the father of the experienced rider, has told the media that the medical condition of his son was too severe to operate. While the MotoGP 2006 Champion did pass through a Stop sign, it is unclear if the driver who hit him was going too fast for that stretch of road.
Unfortunately, it is too late for the Texan rider. Nicky Hayden leaves two brothers and a fiancée behind.