Lightning Motorcycles Wants To Make 400-Mile Range Electric Bike

Zero and Energica
look to be having a strong rival as Lightning Motorcycles wants to put an end to range anxiety in the electric bike world. The company announced it wants to test a prototype that is able to travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco on a single charge.
The problem with today’s electric motorcycles is the fact that if you want to make them affordable, you can’t put a CHAdeMO or CCS fast-charging system on board. Which means that you are limited to how far you can go on a single charge after which you have to sit around for a few hours next to a charging spot.
This is where Lightning Motorcycles
steps in as the company wants to make better batteries and a more efficient drivetrain that will be able to break the current 320-mile average range for motorcycles.
To address these challenges Lightning in partnership with the Battery Innovation Center has set a goal to build an electric motorcycle that can go from San Francisco to Los Angles on a single charge. Lightning is excited to demonstrate what is now possible; hi performance, zero emissions, and an end to range anxiety.
“We see ourselves as following in the footsteps of Tesla,”
said Richard Hatfield, Lightning CEO,” and accomplishing the San Francisco-to-Los Angeles run on a single charge would show that range anxiety is no longer an issue.”
The SF to LA Challenge is an opportunity to push what is possible to the next level and showcase Lightning’s dedication and passion to build the most advanced electric motorcycles in the world.
Located in San Carlos, California, Lightning Motorcycles started about ten years ago with a Yamaha R1 that got converted to run on electricity. In 2012, rider Michael Barnes won the FIM ePower series at Laguna Seca on a solar-powered Barracuda Lightning, while in 2013, Carlin Dunne won the Pikes Peak on the LS-218.