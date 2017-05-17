autoevolution

BMW Motorrad USA Reveals Specs And Price For 2018 G 310 R

 
17 May 2017
by
BMW Motorrad USA is preparing to give its lineup the 2018 model year treatment. After seeing the K 1600 touring series getting updated recently, it’s now the G 310 R’s turn to shine.
Since it has recently been introduced on the market, the 2018 BMW G 310 R won’t get significant design or equipment changes. What it will get is a better pricing, though.

To further enhance the aggressive price position of the dynamic, lightweight roadster, BMW lowered the standard destination and handling charges from $495 to $245.

The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the all-new G 310 R is set at $4,750, as announced in November last year at the Long Beach IMS. With all things paid for, the price will only reach $4,995, making the model BMW’s most affordable motorcycle by far.

Its sporty design, excellent fuel efficiency, lower seat, lighter weight and compact size should attract beginners, smaller riders, urban riders, older or returning riders looking for a more manageable motorcycle, and simply riders who want a great-looking BMW with superior performance, handling, and technology at a very attractive price.

The 2018 G 310 R is powered by a water-cooled, fuel-injected 313 cc single-cylinder engine generating 34 horsepower at 9,500 rpm ad 21 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm. The power is smoothly and responsively delivered to the rear via a 6-speed manual gearbox with no sophisticated aids whatsoever.

Weighing only 349 lbs with all fluids in place, the bike is able to reach a maximum speed of 90 mph while fuel consumption could be as good as 71 mpg if you constantly ride it at 56 mph.

Other features include standard ABS, 17-inch cast aluminum wheels, upside-down forks, preload-adjustable mono-shock, and a multifunctional LCD instrument cluster.

The bike can be had in either Cosmic Black or Strato Blue Metallic at no extra cost. However, for an extra hundred bucks, you can have it in Pearl White Metallic Motorsport.
