Zero Motorcycles Launches “Don’t Wait for Washington” Campaign

Zero Motorcycles
is committed to transforming the motorcycling experience by bringing innovative electric bikes on the market that offer great value and performance. The company is so dedicated to this goal that it’s ready to give money out of its pocket if the government isn’t bringing back tax credit assurance.
The company announced that it’s taking the lead on ensuring that Washington recognizes the electric motorcycle movement using the “Don’t Wait for Washington” program.
This assures consumers that they will get the recently expired 10% Federal tax credit even if Washington fails to reinstate it. The initiative serves both for driving the conversation on electric bikes forward while legislation languishes and for motivating would-be buyers to join the cause.
In case of the government failing to reinstate the Electric Motorcycle Federal Tax Credit by the end of the year, Zero will send cash back to its clients. It will give up to $1,869 for each eligible 2017 model.
“As a small company, this is a huge step for us, but we believe that electric motorcycles are the future, and as the leader in the space, it was left to us to make sure the momentum around electric 2 wheel transportation continues,”
Zero Motorcycle CEO Sam Paschel said. “The riding season has already started, and we want people to join us in this movement. We’re putting our money where our mouth is to ensure no one is left waiting on the sidelines.”
The previous Electric Motorcycle
Federal Tax Credit expired at the end of 2016. There is a current push to re-instate this credit, but the lack of predictability has consumers on the fence about whether to purchase now or wait. “Don’t Wait for Washington” assures riders that they will not miss out by buying now and getting on the bike regardless of what Washington does.