G-Eazy Adopts Pit Bull, Drives It in His Mustang, He Shares He's "Happy"

G-Eazy has a new family member. The rapper introduced the eight-month-old pit bull he rescued, and the new pup got to ride in his Ford Mustang.
Here’s G-Eazy's good deed for the day: the rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, has just adopted a dog. But, besides the fact that he didn’t buy the pup, he actually rescued an eight-month-old pit bull that had an abusive owner, TMZ reports. The outlet claims the pup had been at The Labelle Foundation for over two months, and no one inquired about her. G-Eazy reached out and adopted the pit bull on Monday.
The rapper shared some pictures of his new family member, whose name is Phoenix, and shared that he’s “HAPPY.”
G-Eazy and Phoenix posed next to the musician’s car, a black, first-generation 1965 Ford Mustang, and the pup’s ride is finer than most people’s cars. He also shared a picture with his pit bull riding in the 'stang.
Introduced in the mid-1960s, the first-generation Mustang was completed in just 18 months. That was no small feat for the 60s, when there were no computers and there was far less technology than we have available today. But the result completely changed the game, and – fast forward to the present times – the Mustang is the world's best-selling sports car.
The 1965 Ford Mustang also made an appearance in G-Eazy's first short film The Beautiful and Damned, and he revealed it was also the first vehicle he purchased. Which isn't a bad choice for a first car at all. The rapper also owns a Ferrari 488 Spider, which he revealed he bought through a text message. Unlike most of us, who have to go to the dealership and drive the car before making the decision. He also shared some pictures of a black Range Rover, but it's not sure if he owns or just rented it.
The first-gen Mustang seems just the right car to enjoy on a casual ride. And the pictures G-Eazy shared of Phoenix and the classic truly show happiness. The three of them really look good together.
