NHRA Set to Introduce New Factory Experimental Exhibition Class in 2022

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) will introduce a new A/Factory Experimental (A/FX) exhibition category for the 2022 season. The class will feature modified, lightweight Factory Stock Showdown-style production cars like the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, and Ford Mustang Cobra Jet.
While it has yet to make an official announcement, the NHRA quietly revealed the rules for the new exhibition category in the Vehicle Rulebook Supplement that rolled out on November 5. According to these regulations, the class is reserved for "2019 and newer Manufactured Automobiles with Factory production engine of the same make."
The rulebook goes on to list three accepted makes and models, including the familiar Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, and Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. Nothing new so far since these cars were already allowed to race, but the big difference here is that there will be a 2,650-pound (1,202-kg) weight minimum, including the driver. That's nearly 1,000 pounds (454 kg) lighter than a Factory Stock Showdown car.
The NHRA will thus accept the use of composite doors and front clips, aluminum or composite floors on the passenger side, and polycarbonate windows.
The class also requires the use of manual transmissions of up to five forward gears and clutches with up to three discs, with no automatics allowed. Tires will also grow from nine inches as used in Factory Stock Showdown to 33x10.5 for A/FX.
As far as engines go, they must be the same make as the body. The document mentions the Camaro COPO 350 with a 2.65-liter Magnusson supercharger (630 horsepower), the Challenger Drag Pak 354 with a 3.0-liter Whipple blower (630 horses), and the Mustang Cobra Jet 327 with the 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger (610 horsepower).
Needless to say, it seems that this new Factory Experimental category combines the formula of the existing Pro Stock class with that of Factory Stock Showdown. Which is something a lot of racers have been asking for in recent years. These factory-appearing racers should run the quarter-mile in the seven-second bracket at around 200 mph (322 kph).
Find out more about this class in the NHRA's latest Vehicle Rulebook Supplement.
