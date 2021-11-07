1971 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Drag Races 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS, Doesn't Go as Planned

Opinions on the origin of the muscle car vary greatly, but there's a consensus that the segment reached its peak between 1964 and 1971. Things started to go downhill for the 1972 model year due to the Clean Air Act, the oil crisis, and the increased insurance costs.
1971 also marked the end of the road for two iconic engines, as Chrysler discontinued the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and Ford dropped the 429-cubic-inch Cobra Jet. Cars fitted with these mills are rare and expensive gems nowadays, the kind of vehicles you only see at classic car shows and auction events.
But if you're lucky enough, you might encounter a Cobra Jet-powered 1971 Mustang at the drag strip. Like this silver-painted example here that joined the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series to take on other performance vehicles from the era.
The Mustang Cobra Jet is one of the meanest ponies released in 1971. While most carmakers were reducing compression ratios to keep emissions and fuel economy in check, Ford opted to roll out the Cobra Jet with a massive 11.3:1 compression, which was quite high for 1971. Rated at 370 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque, the Cobra Jet also used a set of 4.11 rear gears for a drag-friendly setup.
Ford built fewer than 1,000 Cobra Jets in 1971, but this specific model is much rarer than that. That's because it comes in a hard-top body style and with a three-speed automatic gearbox, of which only 14 were made. Good luck seeing another one at the drag strip anytime soon!
The drag race in the video below sees the Mustang going against yet another icon from the golden muscle car era: the 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS. A 427 version, it rocks a 7.0-liter V8 engine good for 385 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of twist under the hood. The mill mates to a four-speed manual, which makes for a rare combo.
But while it's just as powerful as the Mustang (and it also has a similar compression ratio and rear gears), this Impala has one big drawback. It tips the scales at a whopping 4,480 pounds (2,032 kg), which means it's around 740 pounds (336 kg) heavier than the Mustang Cobra Jet. On paper, the Impala doesn't stand a chance.
And the paper is right for the first race, which sees the Mustang win with a 13.27-second sprint at almost 107 mph (172 kph). The Impala comes close at 13.37 clicks, mostly due to a spot-on reaction time.
But things take an unexpected turn for the second duel. The Impala driver gets an even better start off the line and manages to hold onto the lead, despite the Mustang gunning like mad toward the finish line. The Chevy scores a narrow win by only 0.01 seconds, while also posting a slower trap speed.
Tied up after the first two encounters, the drivers return to the Christmas tree for the final round. Not surprisingly, the Mustang crosses the finish line first thanks to a 13.28-second sprint, almost a half-second quicker than the Impala. However, the driver got off the line at the red light, which means he was disqualified.
The Impala not only wins the race but also takes the overall win and moves into the next round. That's a shame with the Mustang being so quick and all, but not hitting the red light is also an important part of drag racing. Still, kudos to both drivers for keeping these old gals in fantastic shape and for drag racing them regularly.
