Full Self-Driving Beta Release Is Tesla's Most Irresponsible Move so Far

"For the users who get the FSD beta between now and his "wide release at end of year":



It's very, very clear they're not confident in how the car will behave. "Must be used with additional caution." You should be at the same level of alert and caution when driving a 2 ton metal moving box. But because the car is absolutely GOING TO BEHAVE SPORADICALLY, you will need to be more alert and attentive than normal. No going on phones at stop lights. No changing the climate "for just a quick second". You need to be laser focused at all times.



"It may do the wrong thing at the worst time". This is literally telling you that it can kill you or someone else if you're not laser-focused all the time. I'm not trying to scare anybody, but the "wrong thing at the worst time" could mean accelerating through a light that just turned red, or speeding up because a car leaves your lane only for someone to go down the street in an electric wheelchair (this is common where I live...).



"Use Full Self-Driving in limited beta only if you pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations." This covers a lot of city driving situations. There are certain cities that will be probably more fine than others, but I'd be very wary in construction, new roads, weird intersections that you have to turn slight right/left to go straight (again, common where I live...). In fact, I might not even use them in that scenario because it's just not worth it. We've been driving cars for a very long time without any assistance before. There's nothing wrong with being in control of your car.



Before you all flame me and say this is "common knowledge", I've seen videos of people on their phones while using autopilot, people sleeping, watching videos, etc. Just be smart when you get it. It's not worth losing your life or killing someone else. And no, I'm not being extreme. These are very real possibilities that need to be considered when doing any action while driving... but especially when you're not maintaining direct control of the vehicle.



Be safe and drive smart."