Two Suspension Issues Prompt Tesla Model S and Model X Safety Recall in China

Shanghai is also where the American automaker produces the Two different issues were found in certain sedans and Model X utility vehicles in the People’s Republic of China, which is why Tesla decided to call back almost 30,000 units produced between September 2013 and January 2018.According to a press release from the State Administration for Market Regulation , the left and right rear linkages of the front suspension “fall within the scope of the recall.”“The ball studs of the rear connecting rod of the front suspension may exhibit a crack,” and obviously enough, “the crack may extend and cause the ball stud to break.” The steering system is affected by this condition, increasing the risk of a crash. In total, 29,193 units of the S and X are affected.But wait, there’s more! Of those vehicles, no fewer than 19,249 units of the Model S are recalled for a second suspension problem. “The upper connecting rod of the rear suspension may be deformed by an external impact,” weakening the component so much that it's been deemed unsafe.Tesla will notify owners in the guise of first-class mail or email, but the Palo Alto-based automaker didn’t mention when the recall will actually start. In the meantime, affected customers can take the initiative by calling the nearest service center for more details on the availability of replacement parts.As it’s also the case in the United States, fixing these problems comes at no cost to the owners. The replacement parts will be shipped from the U.S. to the regional office in Shanghai, which will then ship the parts to no fewer than 24 service centers in the Chinese mainland.Shanghai is also where the American automaker produces the Model 3 with LFP batteries , a chemistry that frees up the supply of lithium-ion cells for other vehicles in the automaker's lineup.