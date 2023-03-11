From Next Renault Scenic EV to New BMW i3, the Virtual World Gets Increasingly Quirkier

Passenger cars are being assaulted from all sides, and most of their strongholds are collapsing in front of impending doom caused by the rise to fame of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Now, though, there is also a new player in town – aka the EV revolution.
Nothing can withstand the CUV, SUV, and truck steamroller, frankly. As such, no wonder that niche sectors like minivans are either slowly dying or trying to reinvent themselves. Hatchbacks are not feeling all too well, either, given that crossovers mostly have the same advantages along with an increased ride height. So, is anyone surprised that some MPVs have resorted to a change of lifestyle to CUV fashion?
Only sedans are trying to resist the change, but even they feel like an endangered species that needs to adapt to survive. Kind of like how Toyota did it for the sixteenth S235 Crown mid-size sedan that is now more like a four-door crossover with hybrid power under the hood. And the current epitome of design outrageousness is BMW, of course, so it would be no surprise if their i Vision Dee concept morphs into a quirky sedan of the ‘Neue Klasse’ without too many changes.
Some say that it will become the next incarnation of the i4, others judge the five-door liftback sedan a bit on the safe side because it’s too fresh on the market to warrant a 2025 or 2026 model year reinvention. As such, some folks even think that the i Vision Dee would look quirky yet cool as the next incarnation of the i3, making the subcompact hatchback a little more practical with four real doors and a larger trunk.
Hey, a few even take things into their hands, or - rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) brings to life his CGI visions of fresh Renault and BMW EV models. First, the i3 ‘minivan’ switches to a three-box lifestyle of the ‘Neue Klasse’ variety, and in this unofficial illustration it almost looks bearable compared to the i Vision Dee starting point, frankly.
Secondly, as previewed by the Paris Motor Show presentation of the Renault Scenic Vision, the compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will morph – both in the real world as well as across the hypothetical parallel universe of cool CGIs – as a fresh compact crossover with a higher ride than average and the styling ethos of Avantime meeting a mix of Bauhaus and French art. At least that is the opinion of the pixel master.
Oh, and if you want to know why the virtual automotive world is getting quirkier by the day, then all we have to do is look at the second digital project embedded below – which is a Peugeot Sport ‘Cousteau’ submarine designed by Stellantis designer Nikita Pavlov!
