Would a Peugeot 508 Coupe Bring Sexy Back to the Mid-Size Car Segment?

Peugeot is one of the companies that is committed to keeping the mid-size car alive – for now anyway. Their proposal is called the 508, and the latest generation was given a mid-cycle refresh just recently, becoming sexier than ever.
Arguably one of the prettiest vehicles in the segment, the 2024 Peugeot 508 features a new grille interpretation, decorated by the fresh lion badge, and slightly smaller LED Matrix headlights that are now standard across the range. There is a new DRL signature as well, and new LED taillights. The bumpers are part of the makeover.
The company’s new corporate logo can be seen on the inside too, sitting on the chunkier steering wheel. There is no gearshift handle anymore, as this was replaced by a toggle. The 10-inch infotainment system was reworked, and it supports over-the-air updates, and the 12-inch digital instrument cluster is still visible behind and above the steering wheel.
In the powertrain department, you will find the 1.2-liter gasoline unit, making 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW), and the 1.5-liter diesel, which has an identical output. Three plug-in hybrid options are available too, with outputs of 110, 180, and 225 ps (109/177/222 hp/81/132/166 kW). The 508 PSE (Peugeot Sport Engineered) lives on, with its 360 ps (355 hp/265 kW) combined produced by the 1.6-liter four-pot and two electric motors. This is the only version that gets all-wheel drive, with the two motors driving the rear wheels, and the ICE powering the front ones.
As you likely already know, the 2024 Peugeot 508 is offered in the same two body styles, sedan, and wagon. These are enough to quench the thirst of those looking for an alternative to crossovers on the other side of the pond, and no matter how much some enthusiasts would want the French company to expand the family with additional derivatives, it won’t happen. In other words, we will not see a two-door variant of the 508 in the same vein as the one rendered by XTomi, even though it will be one pretty proposal, and a nice mainstream alternative to the Coupe versions of the premium Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series.
In order to make it happen, the digital artist had to elongate the front doors, make the rear quarter panels bigger, delete the rear side windows, and add bigger three-quarter windows in their place. The car sits a bit closer to the ground, which makes it look a tad sportier. It retains the stock wheels, and it still has the charging port located on the left rear fender, which tells us that we are looking at one of the plug-in hybrid models that we detailed above. So, is the Peugeot 508 Coupe sexy or is it sexy?
