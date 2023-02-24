Peugeot 508 Sedan and SW Present Their Attractively Updated Faces and New Cockpit

Just to be sure we get the memo; the French automaker has nicknamed the refreshed 508 series “the new face of attraction.” Hey, wait a minute, could that be hiding something?
Peugeot is one of those stubborn automakers (like Nissan, Honda, or Toyota – in America) that does not want to let its mid-size passenger cars retire to the automotive plains of Valhalla. Instead, as promised in a recent teaser, and even though the mid-size sedan (and station wagon) segment is not what it used to be, the company has just unveiled the updated 2024 Peugeot 508 – in sedan, SW, and feisty Peugeot Sport Engineered form.
Currently, these are the range-topping versions for the French carmaker’s passenger car series, so undoubtedly the brand has thoroughly prepared all the goodies needed to make a facelift attractive. There is also one glaring omission, but we are going to be talking about that a moment later. Until then, check out the “innovative” front fascia with the marque’s upgraded lion emblem taking center stage – and the latter being the new bumper-to-grille integration styling. But haven’t we just seen that idea take life with BMW’s 2024 X5 M and X6 M Competition models?
Anyway, the front is also home to Peugeot’s new signature treatment for the three-clawed LED DRL system, which is mixed with slimmer Matrix LED headlamps for all trim levels. By the way, there are just three of them – Allure, GT, and Peugeot Sport Engineered. Frankly, most things come in sets of three with the 508: the three-claw design for the taillights, the ICE powertrains, as well as the PHEV options. Speaking of engines, let us know them a little better – and fast because there are very few novelties.
So, the internal combustion variants are the 1.2-liter PureTech 130 EAT8 (with 130 hp and eight-speed auto, of course), BlueHdi 130 EAT8 (diesel), and the Puretech 218 EAT8 – which is only for export regions like Africa, Middle East, and Asia, so Europeans will have to gulp at the sight of this forbidden fruit. More importantly, there is not much novelty on the PHEV front – only a so-called ‘new’ 180 e-EAT8 followed by the 225 e-EAT8 and the four-wheel drive 360 e-EAT8, which is exclusively offered in combination with the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered trim.
All of them use the same 12.4 kWh battery pack and recharge rather slowly at 3.7 kW (standard) or 7.4 kW (optional on Allure and GT, standard on the top trim). Last, but certainly not least, the upgraded 508s also premiere the latest version of the (in)famous Peugeot i-Cockpit technology – now redubbed as the new Peugeot i-Connect Advanced infotainment system. The setup has not abandoned the small-sized steering wheel and includes a 10-inch HD center screen, a customizable digital instrument cluster with new modes, a TomTom-based connected navigation system, wireless smartphone mirroring, as well as over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
