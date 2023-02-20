Peugeot Taking Fresh Swing at the Subcompact Crossover Segment With Facelifted 2008

Peugeot’s much popular 2008 is getting a facelift. The French cousin to the Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, which is also mechanically related to the DS 3 Crossback, is turning four this year, and the lion brand has a fresh take on it in the making.
Last month, our spy photographers nabbed a barely-disguised prototype close to the Arctic Circle, quietly sitting in a parking lot. Things are partially the same this time, with an exception: a second tester with camouflage up front too, caught at a different location, with tarmac under its tires instead of snow and ice.
It is this particular car that appears to sport other novelties, besides the new headlights, which will likely revolve around the grille and bumper too. Expect to see Peugeot’s new corporate logo below the hood, and at the rear, on the tailgate. Even though they don’t look that different for now, the taillights should at least sport new graphics. The rear bumper will also be new, and the black plastic cladding will still be present on the lower parts of the body, thus giving it a slightly more rugged look - if we can call a modern subcompact crossover with pretty design cues rugged that is.
Don’t mind the antennas and sensors mounted on it, because those are there for testing purposes, helping engineers fine-tune this product. Also, we wouldn’t expect the black alloys to make their way to the final production model. As for the wheels equipping the parked prototype, they seem to have been sourced from the current iteration. The profile will remain identical, and so will most of the cockpit, as the only changes here could be the software for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Oh, and you will still have to look over the steering wheel and not through it to see the dials, because Peugeot is a big fan of this layout.
Based on the same CMP platform, the facelifted second-generation Peugeot 2008 will be powered by a new mild-hybrid engine, reports indicate, with the same 1.2-liter displacement as the current 1.2-liter gasoline unit. It is understood that the diesel will not live on, but the electric variant, which adds the ‘e’ prefix, will, likely with the same output and torque, and using the same battery pack, a 50 kWh unit that powers the 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW) motor driving the front wheels in the outgoing e-2008.
Peugeot’s updated 2008 will probably follow hot on the heels of the refreshed 208 supermini, otherwise believed to be due this year, prior to the high-riding alternative that might premiere sometime next year, according to recent reports. Nonetheless, since anything is possible, we’d be open to a 2023 unveiling as well.
