Peugeot’s Facelifted 2008 Spied With Redesigned Taillights, Mild-Hybrid Power Incoming

A forbidden fruit in the United States of America, the 2008 is extremely popular in Europe. The Lion Rampant of Sochaux sold a record number of 2008s last year, cementing the subcompact crossover’s place in the segment. Be that as it may, the CMP-based model clearly needs a refresh.
Peugeot started making the 208’s cooler sibling in 2019. The mid-cycle refresh won’t be superficial, though. According to the curiously named E-Lion Project, plenty of European models are getting 48-volt powertrains in 2023. The list kicks off with the 208 supermini, 308 compact, and 408 crossover that shouldn’t be confused with the 408 sedan for the Chinese market. Of course, the 2008 and larger 3008 and 5008 are going mild hybrid as well, but specific details aren’t exactly abundant at press time.
From the press release published by the Groupe PSA brand, we do know that a 21-kW electric motor (make that 26 ps or 28 horsepower) will be housed within a dual-clutch transmission. Referred to as E-DCS6, with E standing for electrified and 6 for the number of gears, the gearbox is connected to a new-generation PureTech gasoline turbo engine. Take “new generation” with a grain of salt because Peugeot obviously refers to an updated turbo three-cylinder lump rather than a clean-sheet design.
Codenamed EB2, the 1.2-liter mill is oftentimes assisted by the aforementioned electric drive unit, especially in the urban jungle where stop-and-go traffic is the biggest enemy of fuel economy. The mild-hybrid system is designed for increased low-end torque, as well as a 15 percent improvement in fuel economy. Peugeot quotes 126 grams of carbon dioxide emissions per kilometer in the mild-hybrid 3008, not the 2008.
The PureTech engine is good for either 100 or 136 metric ponies, which means 99 or 134 horsepower across the blue pond we refer to as the Atlantic Ocean. We guess that 100/99 is the rating for the 2008, which slots below the 3008 in the French automaker’s European model range.
Recently spied in the Arctic Circle, this prototype of the redesigned 2008 features a camouflaged rear end that clearly shows revised taillights. Dual exhaust finishes can only be described as overkill for a three-cylinder turbo mild hybrid, but hey, Groupe PSA is pretty tasteless sometimes.
Although uncamouflaged, the front end of this prototype shows no differences, whatsoever, from the pre-facelift 2008. Don’t be fooled by it because our spy photographers have previously spotted a prototype with a revised front end, grille, and headlights included. Pictured in Sweden, the combustion-engined 2008 probably hides a few interior updates as well.
After the 2008, the next in line for a refresh is the e-2008. Essentially the all-electric version of the subcompact crossover, the e-2008 is due electric motor and battery updates in addition to visual improvements. The e-208 supermini, for example, received a few additional ponies and almost two more kilowatt hours of usable capacity for its lithium-ion battery. It promises 400 kilometers (249 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP.
