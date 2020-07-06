From Exorcist to Resurrection, Here Are 3 Insanely Powerful Chevy Camaro Kits

The present generation of the Camaro, the sixth, is by far the most advanced made by Chevrolet for the series. But even with decades of performance engineering behind it, and despite the previous incarnations of the car being even featured in blockbuster movies, the pony is still no match in terms of sales for what it’s considered its main rival, the Ford Mustang.
This state of affairs has nothing to do with the performances of the Camaro, but it’s likely related to how the two companies decided to proceed with their sales strategy. For all its attributes, the Chevy machine is much less visible than the Blue Oval one, thus allowing the ‘Stang to become the world’s best selling sports coupe on the planet, with over 102k units produced last year. By comparison, the Camaro managed less than half that.
There’s no denying, though, that there’s still quite a solid fan base for the Camaro. Some of the owners choose to leave the cars in their stock configuration, while others choose to up the ante a bit by going for the tuning packages that would give them the extra edge of the drag strip.
As one as the most active tuners in the U.S., Texas-based Hennessey has three tuning options for the Camaro, bringing the power levels up to between 850 and 1,200 hp.
The entry-level is the HPE850 engine upgrade that offers, thanks to a wide list of modifications, a naught to sixty acceleration time of 2.7 seconds (close to a second faster than the stock ZL1), and a quarter mile figure of 10.4 seconds at 135 mph (217 kph).
Then comes a package called The Exorcist, also based on the ZL1, which ups the ante to 1,000 hp, brings acceleration time down to 2.1 seconds, and quarter-mile times at under ten seconds, the Holy Land for drag racing cars.
There’s nothing as exciting as the top of the range package, though. This is called Resurrection, was detailed at SEMA in 2019, and takes the Camaro ZL1 1LE to incredible levels of performance. To give you an idea of how powerful this thing is, know that it cranks about the same horsepower as the Zenvo TSR-S hypercar (1,200 hp) and does the quarter mile in 9.3 seconds.
To give us an idea how these kits feel when fitted on Camaros, the Texas shop released a short video showing all three variants of the ZL1 screaming away on the dyno and on the track. Enjoy it below as the perfect start of a new week.
