Goliath 800 Claims to Be World's Most Powerful 2020 Silverado, Takes Dyno Test

A few days ago, we shared a story on the Goliath 800 in 6x6 form , and that one of the coolest trucks we've ever seen. We noted that the "news" of that moment was not the extra axle, but the increased power output, courtesy of Hennessey Performace. But, you can also have that setup for the regular 2020 Chevy Silverado. 6 photos



A supercharger would obviously fit, but if you're looking for a power upgrade and a warranty, a company like Hennessey is your only solution. And it's not such a bad one.



This dyno test video shows how the Goliath 800 is making 629 horsepower at the rear wheels, which is an increase of 245 horsepower over the stock output. They say that if you factor in a 25% drivetrain loss, it would mean the supercharged 6.2-liter is making 838 horsepower at the crank.



That seems a little over-compensated, but the Hennessey truck is clearly more powerful than any production truck right now, possibly a match for the TRX, which Dodge should officially rate at about 700 ponies. That's the kind of drag race we can't wait to see.



If we ignore the dyno test for a second, the official Hennessey website lists the output at 805 hp available at 5,500rpm. This is thanks mainly to the 2.9-liter high-flow supercharger, the intercooler, new headers, and strengthened internals.



But as you can probably tell, this Silverado also comes with a bespoke front bumper, extra LED lights, 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, and a 6-inch lift.



