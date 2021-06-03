From Convertible to Wagon, There’s an AMG E-Class for Every Need

Even in this diverse lineup though, you can’t find every single body style available for a family of cars the Germans are making, because of the particularities of the American market. With one exception: the E-Class.
The mid-range Mercedes machine is present in the United States in all four body styles known to man, namely sedan, wagon, coupe, and cabriolet. There’s even an SUV equivalent, the GLE, in both normal and coupe guises, but that’s a topic for another time.
Back to the E-Class, this family is offered as both Benz and as AMG-refined four-wheelers, and given how we’ve dedicated this June to the German performance brand, we’ll of course focus on the AMG flavor, as we’ve already done with the A- and C-Class the previous days.
Whereas the A-Class has only one AMG offering and the C-Class comes in with nine, the E-Class falls somewhere in the middle. There are five versions, one for the wagon, coupe and cabriolet each, and two for the sedan.
The least expensive E-Class AMG is the E 53 sedan, which comes in at $73,900. It offers 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque for a zero to 60 mph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds.
C 63 S cabriolet: $107,500.
Unlike in the case of the C-Class AMG, where the cabriolet is the most expensive, here this version falls somewhere in the middle. $82,850 is how much Mercedes is asking for the E 53 convertible, which comes with the same engine and specs as the sedan.
The coupe is offered with the same E 53 badging and configuration as well, and this one sells from $76,250, with the exact same specs, but a slightly different body style.
As we told you yesterday, the C-Class does have a wagon version in AMG flavor, but that one is not offered on the American market. That means that if you’re craving for a station wagon packing monstrous power and a price tag to match, than the E 63 S is the only way to go.
The Mercedes in this configuration is the most expensive in the E Class AMG family. Its starting price is $112,450, but as usual there’s a lot you can do to take it even higher. And we did, just to give you a sense of how much the Germans believe Americans should pay for a performance wagon.
Our selection, which you can check out in detail in the gallery above, includes things like matte Brilliant Blue Magno paint ($3,950), 20-inch forged cross-spoke wheels ($2,000), and other minor touches, like carbon, chrome, and badges delete.
Inside, we went for Black Piano Lacquer trim ($1,300) and the Macchiato Beige headliner that added an extra $1,600.
We finished the build off by adding the fancy Air Balance Package ($350), massage for the front seats ($1,320), a HUD ($1,100), and pretty much everything else we could get our hands on.
We’re pretty confident we came up with the most expensive version of the E 63 S we could muster, and the results are frightening.
You see, having started at $112,450 we ended up with a $133,860 build, including the $1,050 destination charge. For reference, the final tally is, off the top of my head, a full 2021 Subaru Impreza or 2022 Hyundai Kona over the price we started at.
The mid-range Mercedes machine is present in the United States in all four body styles known to man, namely sedan, wagon, coupe, and cabriolet. There’s even an SUV equivalent, the GLE, in both normal and coupe guises, but that’s a topic for another time.
Back to the E-Class, this family is offered as both Benz and as AMG-refined four-wheelers, and given how we’ve dedicated this June to the German performance brand, we’ll of course focus on the AMG flavor, as we’ve already done with the A- and C-Class the previous days.
Whereas the A-Class has only one AMG offering and the C-Class comes in with nine, the E-Class falls somewhere in the middle. There are five versions, one for the wagon, coupe and cabriolet each, and two for the sedan.
The least expensive E-Class AMG is the E 53 sedan, which comes in at $73,900. It offers 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque for a zero to 60 mph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds.
C 63 S cabriolet: $107,500.
Unlike in the case of the C-Class AMG, where the cabriolet is the most expensive, here this version falls somewhere in the middle. $82,850 is how much Mercedes is asking for the E 53 convertible, which comes with the same engine and specs as the sedan.
The coupe is offered with the same E 53 badging and configuration as well, and this one sells from $76,250, with the exact same specs, but a slightly different body style.
As we told you yesterday, the C-Class does have a wagon version in AMG flavor, but that one is not offered on the American market. That means that if you’re craving for a station wagon packing monstrous power and a price tag to match, than the E 63 S is the only way to go.
The Mercedes in this configuration is the most expensive in the E Class AMG family. Its starting price is $112,450, but as usual there’s a lot you can do to take it even higher. And we did, just to give you a sense of how much the Germans believe Americans should pay for a performance wagon.
Our selection, which you can check out in detail in the gallery above, includes things like matte Brilliant Blue Magno paint ($3,950), 20-inch forged cross-spoke wheels ($2,000), and other minor touches, like carbon, chrome, and badges delete.
Inside, we went for Black Piano Lacquer trim ($1,300) and the Macchiato Beige headliner that added an extra $1,600.
We finished the build off by adding the fancy Air Balance Package ($350), massage for the front seats ($1,320), a HUD ($1,100), and pretty much everything else we could get our hands on.
We’re pretty confident we came up with the most expensive version of the E 63 S we could muster, and the results are frightening.
You see, having started at $112,450 we ended up with a $133,860 build, including the $1,050 destination charge. For reference, the final tally is, off the top of my head, a full 2021 Subaru Impreza or 2022 Hyundai Kona over the price we started at.